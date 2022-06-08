It was a solid weekend to head into the June long weekend break for the Leeton-Whitton Crows as they took on Collingullie GP in the RFL Netball League.
The A graders extended their undefeated run to three games after picking up a 52-41 win over the Demons.
The win sees the Crows stay in the top five and extend their margin back to sixth place Coolamon to four points while sitting just two points outside the top three.
The tough season for the A reserve grade has continued as they fell to their fifth loss of the season with a six-goal loss to the Demons.
The undefeated season has continued for the B graders as they were able to pick up a 52-35 victory to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the table.
The C graders were also able to continue their strong start to the year to remain in equal first with a 27-11 win, with the under 17s remaining in fourth with a 55-16 victory over the Demons.
The Crows have this weekend off before taking on Wagga Tigers.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
