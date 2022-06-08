Leeton United could be set to welcome back one of their favourite sons this weekend when they make the trip to take on Cootamundra.
Adam Raso has sat out the start of the season but has been bitten by the football bug after watching some of United's strong start to the 2022 season.
"We had a chat with him at the start of the season, and has been to a few games to watch and a couple of training sessions now," co-coach Rhys Jones said.
"To have him back boosts our squad massively, everyone knows how good he is and knows he is up there as one of the best players in the competition.
"Having someone like that coming back is massive for the club and for us."
Raso played a key role in the drought-breaking premiership season in 2020, and Jones is hoping that he will be able to replicate some of that form once he makes his return.
"That was probably the best season I have seen him have personally," he said.
"I played a few times with him both at Wests (Griffith) and in Leeton as well. The premiership season (2020), he was unplayable. Hopefully, he can do that this year as well."
Jones couldn't confirm if Raso would be a certain starter for this weekend, saying he would need to get through training on Thursday night to be apart of the squad for Saturday's game.
The preparation for this weekend's game has been a little interrupted due to the wet weather on Monday and Tuesday meant they were unable to run their normal session on Tuesday night.
Jones chose to look at that as a positive.
"We still have a few players carrying knocks, so it gives them an extra night to rest up, and we will go again on Thursday," he said.
"We will work on a few things we were going to on Tuesday and work it into one session. We know we are going to be in for a tough game.
"They (Cootamundra) have improved massively, I think they lost to Lake Albert 3-1 on the weekend, which isn't a bad result."
With the halfway mark of the season approaching, Jones has been pleased with how the season has played out.
"You just have to keep going and look at your next game," he said. "Even though we have Hanwood next week, we can't look past Coota because if we do, there could be an upset there.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
