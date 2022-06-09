Kickstarting your career Advertising Feature

Kickstarting your career

Kurrajong's vision is to create an open, accessible and inclusive communities for all people and this is exactly what their Allied Health Graduate Program does.



Kurrajong's program is an exciting opportunity to kickstart your career with the guidance and support of industry experts in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Kurrajong accepts graduates of speech pathology, occupational therapy and physiotherapy in Wagga Wagga and surrounding areas including Griffith and Tumut.



To be eligible, you must be a recent graduate from the past two years or be graduating early-mid next year.

The Allied Health Graduate Program also offers many benefits such as ongoing employment and career progression, monthly day off, access to great facilities, work as part of a fun and multidisciplinary team, a positive workplace culture, relocation assistance, excellent clinical supervision, and so much more.

When Kurrajong asked some of their recent graduates about why they chose them and what they loved about their job at Kurrajong, this is what they said.

Physiotherapist Cooper Pascoe grew up in Sydney before moving to Port Macquarie, where he studied at Charles Sturt University.

"I joined Kurrajong as they offered a unique opportunity to do with a predominantly paediatric client base and their focus on a family centred approach to health," Cooper said.



"I enjoy working with an interdisciplinary team, as it allows me to learn more diverse skills and get more out of my own therapy skills."



Olivia Taylor grew up mainly in Wagga and studied at University of Sydney and is now an occupational therapist.

"I joined Kurrajong for a couple of reasons. I have family who were involved in the service many years ago and really benefited from the support that Kurrajong gave, and I felt really inspired by that," Olivia said.



"I was also impressed by Kurrajong's presence in the Wagga community and surrounding areas - Kurrajong has a great reputation and is one of the leading services in Early intervention and disability support in the Riverina.

"I love working with a large multidisciplinary team that creates a fun, supportive workplace culture.



"I have felt that my clinical and professional skills have been fostered here, that I feel confident in my role as therapist and valued as a team member."

Still, studying?



Kurrajong, also offers student placement and paid employment opportunities - Allied Health Assistants.