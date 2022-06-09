Interest rate rises will mostly affect city home buyers while leaving those in rural areas relatively unaffected, said a Leeton real estate agent.
Amato Real Estate principal Gino Amato said this week's interest rate hikes, which rose to 0.85 per cent on Tuesday, would not affect Leeton's home buyers in the short term given there is still high demand and low supply in the market.
He also said rural communities such as Leeton and Griffith have the benefit of living in a 'cocooned' market, which are currently benefiting from prosperity among farmers.
"If farmers are making money then that sifts out into the community and gives people the confidence to go out and buy or build a home," Mr Amato said.
"Interest rate rises will affect some people, but not as much as what the cities will be hit with.
"Generally speaking, borrowing is more restricted in the country because banks will not lend to that higher extent.
"The markets are more volatile in the city with million dollar borrowings and ten per cent deposits."
Mr Amato said the panic following the interest rate hikes were blown out of proportion.`
"You talk to anyone my age and they'd say this is nothing," he said. "When I was at the Commonwealth Bank in the late 80s people were paying up to 20 per cent for loans."
Glenn Preston of Glenn Preston Real Estate agreed and said homes were still being sold in the early 90s when interest rates were at a record 17.5 per cent.
Based on previous hikes, Mr Preston said he didn't expect home buyers to shy away from the market.
"The previous interest rate rise made our inquiry stronger as people were looking to do something before interest rates rose again," Mr Preston said.
"I still think interest rates are very cheap.
"People may be a little cautious at first but at the end of the day people will still want to buy. It's still the great Australian dream to own your own home."
For nervous first home buyers, Mr Preston suggested it would be best to proceed but to also lock in their interest rates for three years.
"If rates go up then it's not going to affect you," he said.
Mr Amato added he would advise first home buyers to create a personal budget, especially as inflation and cost of living continues to rise.
