The Irrigator

Leeton real estate agents say interest rate hikes will not affect the rural property market or home buyers as much as city home buyers

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 9 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME BUYERS: Gino Amato of Amato Real Estate is confident the local property market will remain unscathed from recent interest rate hikes. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Interest rate rises will mostly affect city home buyers while leaving those in rural areas relatively unaffected, said a Leeton real estate agent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.