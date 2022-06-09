The Irrigator
What'S on

The 2022 Leeton Art Deco Festival will kick off with an evening of cards, cocktails, flappers and dappers as the beloved High Rollers at the Hydro returns

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROARIN': Visitors are encouraged to get dressed in their best flapper and dapper outfits for High Rollers at the Hydro. PHOTO: Contributed

The Leeton Art Deco Festival is set to return this year along with the immensely popular High Roller's Ball at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.