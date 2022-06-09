The Leeton Art Deco Festival is set to return this year along with the immensely popular High Roller's Ball at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn.
Visitors will be transported back in time to the roaring twenties on Friday July 8 for a casino night featuring Gatsby Girls, cocktails, acrobats and more.
Festival director Suesann Vos said everyone was looking forward to the ball, particularly after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.
"Everyone's very excited, it's almost like a feeling of disbelief," Mrs Vos said.
The evening will feature a Sydney-based casino group opening up shop in the Hydro Inn's dining hall to give visitors a taste of an authentic art deco casino, albeit with fake money.
Visitors will also have the chance to be taken on a spin around town in one of several vintage chauffeured cars.
Mrs Vos said ball-goers will then be dropped off at the Inn's front entrance and will then be greeted by a butler as well as the famous Gatsby Girls, who they will have photo opportunities with.
"It'll feel like a step back in time right when they get there," she said.
Brisbane electro swing duo Electro Swiggety will also provide a live soundtrack for the evening's many guests.
"We have people that travel all over Australia for this event and we've only had it once before in 2019," Mrs Vos said.
"It's incredibly popular."
Mrs Vos said free public transport will also be available for visitors from Narrandera and Griffith for Friday the entire weekend's events.
"You take away all that worry over who's the designated driver," she said.
"You just hop on the bus, have fun and get back home."
High Rollers at the Hydro is one of 40 curated events taking place in Leeton for the 2022 Art Deco Festival from Friday July 8 to Sunday July 10.
Tickets are available from the official Leeton Art Deco Festival website via Humanitix.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
