Leeton's Riverina Writing House welcomed two special guests last Friday night in Dr Lachlan Brown and Professor Nathanael O'Reilly to kick off the group's Winter Underground Sessions.
Food, wine, poetry and music were plentiful as the two creative writing teachers shared tips on exploring ideas of place and belonging, which are both prominent themes at the writing house.
Dr Brown and Professor O'Reilly also provided the lively and intimate crowd with some backstory on their relationship, which had seen them writing, judging and editing together.
The night also featured both Leeton Writers Collective and Leeton Young Writers Collective members braving the open mic to read their work to the crowd. For some, it was their first time.
The sessions continued on Saturday morning, with Professor O'Reilly leading the group through a poetry workshop which continued to explore place and belonging themes.
The sessions allowed all writers to open up and write about things close to their hearts.
Sarah Tiffen of the Riverina Writing House said there were more events planned for the Winter Underground Sessions.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
