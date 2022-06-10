A Leeton resident will raise funds for refugees by doing a rations challenge in which she will live off of a rations pack usually given to Syrian refugees in Jordan for a week.
From June 19 to June 25, Danni Makeham will only eat food from the pack which includes a small amount of rice, beans, chickpeas, lentils, fish, oil and flour.
The rations challenge is run by Australian non-profit Act for Peace.
Miss Makeham said she was inspired to start three years ago by her teenage daughter, and has been doing it every year since.
The mother of three also said she wanted to help make a difference in any way possible.
"No one thinks about anything but their own country or town," Miss Makeham said. "Meanwhile there's so many people suffering."
Miss Makeham said pre-planning meals helped her grapple with the low daily kilojoule intake from previous challenges.
She also said it helped to get creative.
"Some people have made noodles from the flour," Miss Makeham said. "It's about being creative with what you've got."
Miss Makeham also said the small rations affected the mind and body throughout the week.
"It is mentally hard and you start to feel super fatigued and emotional.
"My kids would say I get grumpy," she laughed.
Miss Makeham's previous fundraising record was $1200 from her 2021 efforts. She said she's hoping to raise a similar figure or more this year.
She also said she wanted to raise awareness about growing refugee numbers in Syria, Ukraine and other disadvantaged nations, particularly to people in developed nations like Australia.
"COVID hit us hard and lots of people are struggling with the cost of everyday living, but that isn't much," Miss Makeham said.
"We can go and have a coffee when we want, we can breathe fresh air, we have fresh clothes, and we do what we want.
"Other people don't have that choice. They are fleeing for their lives and living off of basic stuff."
Miss Makeham said people can donate via her fundraising page, which will go towards providing healthcare and support to refugees around the world.
"I don't do many fundraisers but this one's close to my heart," she said.
"I've always been a giver and this is me giving."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
