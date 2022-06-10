The Irrigator

Leeton resident Danni Makeham will be living off of a small rations pack typically given to refugees in the Middle East for a week to help raise funds

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: 2022 will be the third year Danni Makeham has raised funds for refugees via the ration challenge. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

A Leeton resident will raise funds for refugees by doing a rations challenge in which she will live off of a rations pack usually given to Syrian refugees in Jordan for a week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.