L&D Singles Championship was played Saturday Week in extremely cold conditions. Cindy McGrath proved to be too strong of a player for Denise Naylor giving her the title of Singles Champion 2022.
In Social Bowls eleven players braved the cold weather allowing for two games of Triples with Lorraine Messner playing a double lead.
The drawn winners were Lorraine Mullins, Mary Payten and Jan Carroll after defeating Elaine Sullivan, Jan Fitzpatrick and Patti Wakeman 12/8.
The game was even on the 5th end, but Mullins's team gained six shots on the 8th giving them a handy lead of eight. Sullivan's team won the next two ends when play was ended due to the weather conditions.
Playing another game of Triples Dot Semmler, Jean Leighton & Lorraine Messner had a comfortable win against Janet Bell, Hilary Chambers & Lorraine Messner.
Our AGM will be held on the 28th July and the nominations forms are now up on the notice board.
Players please note that the starting time for Social Bowls is now 10am.
