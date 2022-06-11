The Irrigator

Cindy McGrath takes L&D Singles title

By Lorraine Messner
Updated June 11 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:32pm
L&D Singles Championship was played Saturday Week in extremely cold conditions. Cindy McGrath proved to be too strong of a player for Denise Naylor giving her the title of Singles Champion 2022.

