It is shaping up as a tight contest in the Proten Community Cup men's competition.
It was a fiery game to get the action underway when Rankins Springs took on the unbeaten Narrandera side.
The Dragons were able to take a 6-4 lead into the break before Narrandera had two players sent from the field, one for punching and the other for being the third man in.
Despite being two men down, the Lizards were able to score two long-range tries immediately after halftime. The Springs side was able to claw back with tries to Josh Richards and Brent Parsons, seeing the Dragons take an 18-16 win.
Ivanhoe was able to make a fast start without coach Kodie Charles with a first-half double to Philip Hunter, helping the Roosters to an 18-4 lead against Hillston at halftime. The Bluebirds closed to within two points after the break, but the Ivanhoe side held on to take an 18-16.
In the match of the round, Barellan were able to celebrate their 100th anniversary with their first win since the Proten Cup began in 2018.
2021 Player of the Year, Noah Forbutt, also made a return for the Bulls to help his side pick up a 24-4 victory over Goolgowi.
In the women's competition, Goolgowi and Narrandera are locked in a battle for first place after three games.
Adi Buadromo and Tisha Tia helped the Rabbits secure an 8-4 win over Hillston, with Ellen Browne getting the Bluebirds' try.
Narrandera was able to secure a 12-0 win over Ivanhoe, with Juhleeva Bright, Amanda Rourke and Amie Fazekas getting over for the Lizards.
