Southern Inland Rugby Union win 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Championship with 23-22 win over South Coast-Monaro

By Matt Malone
Updated June 12 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:58am
HERO: Lachie Day evades South Coast-Monaro's Vilitati Seru in the Brumbies Provincial Championship at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Day was the hero for Southern Inland Rugby Union with a match-winning penalty right on full-time. Picture: Madeline Begley

A LACHIE Day penalty goal with the last kick of the day helped Southern Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) to an 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Championships title on Saturday.

