The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton take on Wagga Tigers in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:18am, first published 12:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton-Whitton Crows will try and make the most of taking on a Wagga Tigers side who have had a tough start to the Riverina Football League season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.