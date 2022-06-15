The Leeton-Whitton Crows will try and make the most of taking on a Wagga Tigers side who have had a tough start to the Riverina Football League season.
The two sides who occupy two of the bottom three places on the ladder will face off at the Leeton Showgrounds on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Tigers had been winless before picking up a resounding 130-point win over Griffith two weeks ago but fell to a defeat to Turvey Park before the June long weekend bye.
The Crows have endured a difficult start to the season but will be looking to head into their club bye with their first points of the season.
The Leeton side has locked away their first-grade coach for another season, with Tom Groves agreeing to stay on as he looks to build for the future with a focus on bringing through the talented youngsters at the club.
While looking towards the future could have the club in a good position in the future, a win against a club near them on the table with give those in the early stages of their first-grade career a good confidence boost.
RELATED
Looking ahead to after the bye, the club will take on their arch-rivals Griffith, so a win this weekend would give them a boost heading into that game.
It has been a tough season for the reserves as well, as they are still on the hunt for their first win of the season while the under 17.5s will be hoping to take a win to stay in touch with the top five.
The Tigers are in a similar position with two wins for the season, so both sides will be looking to try and close the gap on Coolamon.
First bounce in first grade is slated for 2.10pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.