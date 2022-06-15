Yanco-Wamoon's quest for their first win of the season will face its biggest challenge this weekend as they prepare to travel to Coleambally on Sunday.
The Hawks will be looking to do something no other club has been able to do this season, and that is to defeat the undefeated Roosters.
Advertisement
The DPC side is looming as favourites to take out the first premiership since 2019, which was coincidentally also won by the Roosters, and is yet to be fully tested this year.
Yanco-Wamoon, on the other hand, is still searching for their first complete game of the season, having been in the contest for most of their games but having been made to pay for any fade-out.
RELATED
The Roosters have dangermen right across the park, with Jonathon Sila and Joe Peato settling in well with their first season at the club that is well led by Ben Jeffery.
The forward pack from the Hawks will have to get on top early otherwise, it could be a long afternoon heading into the halfway point of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.