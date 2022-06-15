Leeton Greens will head into their game against Hay feeling refreshed after the general bye over the June long weekend.
The Leeton side headed into the break, sitting second on the ladder and will look to continue to build their strong form as the season enters its second half.
Heading into the break, the Leeton side had a lengthy injury list, but coach Hayden Philp is hopeful they would be able to welcome back at least a couple of them into the squad for this weekend.
"We could have Kirtis (Fisher) and Billy (Rabua), and those two alone are quality players," he said.
"We haven't seen too much of Billy, but he is looking like he will be a great attacking player who will only get better the more he plays."
The Greens haven't let the injuries derail their season, and Philp feels it shows the good position that the club is in.
"We threw a couple of sides together after having a few out, but those blokes who have been coming in have been doing a fantastic job," he said.
"It just shows the talent and depth that we have got."
While the two points would help the Greens keep pace with the undefeated DPC Roosters while also maintaining the buffer to the fourth placed Waratahs, Philp isn't concerned with the Greens' position on the ladder at this point.
"Our main goal is to just keep performing each week," he said.
"I'm not too worried about where we finish up, ideally, a top-three spot is the goal, but as long as we are improving and playing quality footy each week, I'm happy."
The Roosters will likely hold their two-point gap, even if the Greens win, as they face to winless Hawks in Coleambally.
The Magpies will be heading into the game, hoping they can close to within two points of a top-five position, and Philp knows his side could be in for a tough test.
"They have had some good quality first halves, they just haven't been able to put the whole thing together yet," he said.
"No doubt their coaches will be working on that, and they have some quality players at their disposal."
After having made a strong start to the season with two wins from their opening three games, the Magpies have fallen off the pace and will head into the weekend off the back of a tricky month that has seen them drop all four games.
It is also in the middle of a stop-start period for the Hay side as they have the bye next weekend after having had last weekend off due to the June long weekend.
There will only be two games this weekend as the Greens undefeated League Tag side takes on the fourth-placed Magpies.
