Leeton United will make the short trip down Irrigation Way this weekend for the Riverina Derby against undefeated Hanwood on Sunday.
United and Hanwood are once again the form sides of the competition, adding an extra layer to the rivalry between the two clubs.
This weekend will see Leeton head into the clash in unfamiliar territory, according to co-coach Ross Morgan.
"It is probably the first time this season where we will go in as underdogs and rightly so with the record that Hanwood has this season and going threw even to last season without dropping many points," he said.
"We have had a couple of tough games against Lake Albert, South Wagga and Young, but Hanwood is the best team in the competition."
United are coming into the clash off the back of a commanding victory over Cootamundra this weekend, and goal-scoring form is something that could be crucial this weekend.
Hanwood has the best defensive record in the competition, having only conceded one goal in the first eight games of the season.
With Adam Raso and Henri Gardner coming into the clash after scoring seven goals between them last weekend, Morgan knows it could come down to who strikes first.
"We just plan to keep doing what we have been doing, and we will look to both Henri Gardner and Adam Raso to get on the ball as often as possible," he said.
"With two well-organised teams, the first goal could be key, so we will look to get on the attack early and see what we can do.
"Their (Raso and Gardner) team work together was fantastic. Ideally, they would have had a bit more time together, but it is what it is, and we are looking forward to it."
If United were to take the three points from Hanwood, it would be the first time the Griffith-based side has tasted defeat since the 2020 grand final between the two clubs that was decided in extra time.
Action will kick off at Hanwood Oval at 1.10pm with the reserve graders as United look to end Hanwood's undefeated start in that competition.
First grade will kick off at around 3.20pm.
