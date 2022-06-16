Leeton residents have called for great responsibility by cat owners and the local council to limit the impact of freely roaming cats.
Leeton resident Dee Polsen said she has had to deal with other people's cats entering her property and spraying or defecating.
Advertisement
Mrs Polsen said Leeton Shire Council should enforce similar measures as the ACT government which introduced a ban on freely roaming cats.
From July 1 2022, new cats in all Canberra suburbs must be kept in doors or enclosures at all times to reduce their impact on native species and the environment.
Owners will also have to leash and accompany their cats when outside.
"I agree with what's happening in Canberra, it's a darn good idea," Mrs Polsen said.
"If us dog owners have to do the right thing then so should cat owners."
Under the NSW Companion Animals Act 1998 cats are only restricted from entering hospitality venues or protected wildlife areas.
Provided they are microchipped, registered and wearing identification, there are no other restrictions on where cats can roam.
Mrs Polsen said she previously raised the matter of restrictions to the council but was unsuccessful.
"They basically said it's not their problem," she said. "Well I pay my rates and it is their problem."
Leeton resident Alison Egan believed controlling freely roaming cats came down to individual responsibility.
"If you can take your animal outside and have it controlled I don't see the necessity for having it harnessed," Mrs Egan said.
"They are animals at the end of the day."
IN OTHER NEWS:
While agreeing that council should enforce an ACT-like approach, Leeton cat owner Peta Tarlinton didn't think they had the available resources.
"Cats are very difficult to catch without a trap and residents may not be so easy to persuade," she said.
"I have always found council to be very vigilant with the roaming dog issue, but they would certainly need additional resources to manage this."
Advertisement
Miss Tarlinton said she kept her cats contained in an outside enclosure attached to her house's back door.
For her it was worth the peace of mind knowing the cats weren't roaming on neighboring properties, crossing busy roads or killing wildlife.
Miss Tarlinton agreed that pet owners should take more responsibility.
"It's easy to contain them in a laundry or garage with food, water and a litter tray," she said.
"It's at night when they are at their most destructive."
Leeton Shire Council have been contacted but have not yet commented on the matter.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.