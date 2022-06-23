Wealth of options on offer

Creating a confident start at Parkview Public School Advertising Feature

START: Xavier Chilko and Jude Deaton enjoy the Kindergarten Transition program at Parkview Public School. Photo: Supplied

Parkview Public School's acclaimed Kindergarten Transition Program commences on Wednesday, August 24, providing children who are commencing school in 2023 a 14 week transition program to assist with school readiness in preparation for beginning of Kindergarten.

The program focuses upon developing confidence in children in relation to their new educational environment, staff and peers and compliments the fundamental learning skills already being built in early childhood settings.

The program is supported by a complimentary bus service and supervised by Parkview staff which picks up children from early childhood centres, identified family day care services and home addresses if required. Parents and carers can register children for the program as soon as possible as the school finalises staffing and resources for the program.

Opportunities for all

Enrolment at Parkview Public School provides children with access to the most comprehensive learning experiences and opportunities supported by experienced and vibrant staff equipped with the most contemporary teaching skills.



Quality learning experiences cover all mandatory key learning areas and are complimented by the most contemporary learning resources including extensive investment in technological aids including personal learning devices, robotics and STEM based resources.

EXTRAS: Robotics construction and coding is just one of the many contemporary learning experiences available for students at Parkview Public School. Photo: Supplied

The school offers something for all interest areas, with dedicated programs in dance, band and choir headlining broad opportunities in the Creative and Practical Arts.



In addition, significant sporting opportunities abound with a skills and participation focus employed and complimented by representative opportunities that include experiences at school, regional, state and national levels.

Wellbeing programs

Parkview Public School has developed thorough student wellbeing programs that focus upon student engagement, safety and happiness linked to their learning environment and broader lifestyle.



The school's wellbeing programs are led by Youth Outreach Worker Mrs Anna Celi and focus upon capacity building for all individuals in a community environment.



All programs are supported by the school's Learning Support Team and School Counsellor Mrs Tracey Jacobson.

EVERYONE: Youth Outreach Worker Mrs Anna Celi facilitates a multitude of wellbeing programs at Parkview Public School. Photo: Supplied

Bright Beginnings

Parkview Public School's Early Years Learning Framework initiative 'Bright Beginnings' continues to provide outstanding early years educational experiences for four year olds in the year before they commence primary schooling.

