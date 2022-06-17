The Leeton District Dressage Club will hold one its biggest events of the year on Sunday featuring riders from across NSW and interstate competing against one other.
It's one of four competitions the club holds every year, but club president Sarah Venemore said Sunday will be its biggest yet.
Advertisement
"We're totally full," Ms Venemore said. "This is the biggest dressage club event we've had here which is exciting."
The competition will feature several riders, from ages 9 to 50, competing in up to 90 dressage tests.
Ms Venemore said each competitor will ride between five and seven minutes depending on which test they're doing.
She also said some riders will attempt to execute technically challenging moves such as the 'flying change' in which a horse jumps from one canter lead to another canter lead.
"It's interesting to watch how human beings can work with horses," Ms Venemore explained.
"It's quite a feat if you're able to work with a horse that sometimes weighs ten times as much as you do, that works with you and is able to go where you steer it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
While the Leeton Dressage is currently an offshoot of its larger Wagga Wagga counterpart, it will be transitioning into its own club from July 1 2022.
"We're pretty excited about that," Ms Venemore said.
"We're slowly getting bigger and getting more people. We're loving it."
Ms Venemore said everybody was welcome to come and watch the competition which will be held from 8:30am on Sunday at Leeton Jockey Club.
She said coffee would be available and the Leeton Lions Club would be there preparing food for attendees.
"We always try and open it up to the community so people can come and watch," Ms Venemore added.
"We think it's going to be great fun."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.