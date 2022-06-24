Creating a confident start at Parkview Public School

Parkview Public School's acclaimed Kindergarten Transition Program commences on Wednesday, August 24, providing children who are commencing school in 2023 a 14 week transition program to assist with school readiness in preparation for beginning of Kindergarten.
The program focuses upon developing confidence in children in relation to their new educational environment, staff and peers and compliments the fundamental learning skills already being built in early childhood settings.
The program is supported by a complimentary bus service and supervised by Parkview staff which picks up children from early childhood centres, identified family day care services and home addresses if required. Parents and carers can register children for the program as soon as possible as the school finalises staffing and resources for the program.
Enrolment at Parkview Public School provides children with access to the most comprehensive learning experiences and opportunities supported by experienced and vibrant staff equipped with the most contemporary teaching skills.
Quality learning experiences cover all mandatory key learning areas and are complimented by the most contemporary learning resources including extensive investment in technological aids including personal learning devices, robotics and STEM based resources.
The school offers something for all interest areas, with dedicated programs in dance, band and choir headlining broad opportunities in the Creative and Practical Arts.
In addition, significant sporting opportunities abound with a skills and participation focus employed and complimented by representative opportunities that include experiences at school, regional, state and national levels.
Parkview Public School has developed thorough student wellbeing programs that focus upon student engagement, safety and happiness linked to their learning environment and broader lifestyle.
The school's wellbeing programs are led by Youth Outreach Worker Mrs Anna Celi and focus upon capacity building for all individuals in a community environment.
All programs are supported by the school's Learning Support Team and School Counsellor Mrs Tracey Jacobson.
Parkview Public School's Early Years Learning Framework initiative 'Bright Beginnings' continues to provide outstanding early years educational experiences for four year olds in the year before they commence primary schooling.
Parent and carers wishing to register their children for this program which runs 9.15am-11.45am Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday can contact the school.
Yanco Public School is a place where community, parents, teachers, support staff and students work together to create a rich and engaging learning environment. All students are encouraged to reach their full learning potential.
With well-resourced, modernised classrooms, the school's flexible learning spaces are designed to meet a range of student learning needs. The facilities and surrounding gardens are well maintained and cared for providing a wonderful space for nurturing young citizens.
Teaching staff at Yanco Public School are passionate and dedicated to planning and providing highly engaging learning opportunities for the individual needs of all students, while maintaining family values which are part of a smaller school community.
The capacity of the students and staff is always built upon, and additional support is provided to all students as needed.
K-6 students are placed into three class groups K-2, Stage 1 /2 and Stage 2/3. The classrooms offer daily SLSO support and small group learning to improve literacy and numeracy outcomes.
Student wellbeing is a high priority at Yanco Public School, with local services and activities provided to build mental and emotional coping strategies aimed to improve learning and school attendance.
As a small school, all students have the opportunity to be involved in extra-curricular activities. Teachers encourage and foster a love of performing and creative arts and the development of Kitchen Garden skills.
Yanco Public School students engage in online learning and students can confidently adapt skills across a range of devices and activities. Programs are offered to reinforce positive social skill development and life-long learning.
Primary aged students can participate in LNPSSA sporting events and high quality excursions like the Young Leaders Conference each year.
The Little Learners program and extensive Kindergarten Transition program makes sure students are well prepared when starting their formal schooling.
Wamoon Public School is proud of its history providing a small, positive environment where each child is known and cared for, since 1915.
The school's historical buildings are surprisingly large and airy, and have the latest in smart board technology.
Students have the benefit of the intense, personalised teaching which comes with smaller class sizes. Children have a beautifully maintained space to run and play on the grounds.
Teachers are committed to continually growing themselves and their students. Year 6 students can pursue their leadership skills. Wamoon Public School participates in LNPSSA events, which sees schools from across the region join to participate in a variety of sports.
Wamoon's students benefit from learning and support officers who provide individual support to children with their learning. These officers also help with extra curricular activities at playtimes or in fun 'wow' groups.
The school is part of the Your School Dreams Chaplaincy programme, which offers extra support for students' wellbeing.
The programme includes gardening, cooking, a breakfast club, all with a friendly shoulder to lean on if needed. Hot lunches are available twice a week.
Wamoon Public runs the 'Kickstart for Kids' program to give future students a successful transition to primary schooling. Sessions focus on school readiness and give kids a chance to socialise with age-appropriate peers.
The school's motto is 'Only the Best', and great focus is placed on students' learning goals to them achieve their future aspirations.
Enrolments can be made online or in person.
Whitton Murrami Public School prides itself in its strong sense of connection, developing positive relationships and embracing community spirit.
Children build a strong rapport with staff and students across all stages.
There is a shared concern for the students' learning and wellbeing. Small class sizes give students tailored instruction to meet their individual learning needs, with a teaching and learning program where they are challenged but feel safe and supported.
Technology-enhanced learning has continued to remain a focus at Whitton Murrami Public School.
They partner with the Murrumbidgee Academy of Stem Excellence (MASE) where students are connected through virtual classrooms for weekly STEM lessons.
Through the T4L STEM Shareware program, students can access the latest technology including 3D printers, robotics and virtual reality kits.
The school caters for academically gifted students with high potential through the shared enrolment with AURORA College.
Students connect with teachers and classmates in timetabled lessons through a cutting-edge virtual learning environment.
The school runs a successful Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Program providing every student with their own garden plot and weekly cooking lessons with ingredients harvested from the gardens.
An intensive Kindergarten transition program, 'Little Scholars', is provided by the school and run by a qualified early childhood teacher.
The program supports young learners in developing the necessary skills to create a smooth transition into formal schooling
LEETON Public School has built up a strong reputation for nurturing and supporting all students in their transition to "big school".
The school's experienced staff work closely with parents and students to ensure an enjoyable and smooth beginning to the start of their formal education years.
A comprehensive transition program enables all children involved to become familiar with their brand new schooling environment.
Right from the beginning of their journey, Leeton Public School works to give students greater confidence and readiness to commence Kindergarten in the following year.
Leeton Public School has a strong focus on academic, sporting and cultural success.
The schooling community works on guiding all students to undertake their learning in a respectful, responsible and resilient way.
With dedicated and innovative staff, a supportive local school community, a wide variety of digital technology tools and evidence based teaching practices, the school provides all students with a diverse range of engaging opportunities in a caring and happy environment.
Positive student and staff wellbeing is valued and supported throughout the school environment.
Personalised learning strategies are created to ensure teaching programs are responsive to individual student needs.
The Leeton Public School community are committed to promoting the core values of respectful, responsible, resilient learners.
Staff always endeavour to instill these core values through explicit teaching and high expectations at all times.
A tour of the school will take place at 9.40 am on Wednesday, June 29.
The extended Kindergarten Transition Program will be run weekly on Wednesdays, with the first being held on October 12 running through to November 30, 2022.
There will be a courtesy bus for children attending Leeton Pre-School or childcare centres on transition days.
Horse riding, training show cattle, playing tennis, going to the gym or mountain biking are just some of the ways students can pass the time after the school day at Yanco Agricultural High School.
The co-educational residential high school offers a home away from home for all students, especially those from farming properties.
All students from Year 7 to Year 12 are either weekly or full time boarders.
This unique institution established in 1922, provides a broad, well-balanced curriculum in a rural setting situated beside the Murrumbidgee River just outside Leeton in the Riverina.
The school grounds span 280 hectares, including 180 hectares of intensive irrigation and dry-land agriculture, as well as 60 hectares of natural bushland bordered by the Murrumbidgee river.
The school runs both sheep and cattle studs and for those taking equine subjects, students are able to bring their horse to school.
Students are responsible for their horse's care and can use the school's indoor arena, jump paddocks and ride along the river within school grounds.
They can also participate in the equestrian team and compete at various competitions.
Apart from involvement in local team and sporting competitions, school facilities include a show stock centre, equine arena, tennis, netball and basketball courts, swimming pool, gymnasium, mountain bikes and kayaks and 10 hectares of playing fields.
Prospective Year 7 students sit the Selective High School Placement Test in Year 6.
Students entering Year 8 to 12 should apply directly to the school, applications are accepted midyear, although requests outside this time may be considered.