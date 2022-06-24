Wamoon Public School's proud teaching legacy continues

Wealth of options on offer Advertising Feature

Horse riding, training show cattle, playing tennis, going to the gym or mountain biking are just some of the ways students can pass the time after the school day at Yanco Agricultural High School.



The co-educational residential high school offers a home away from home for all students, especially those from farming properties.

All students from Year 7 to Year 12 are either weekly or full time boarders.



This unique institution established in 1922, provides a broad, well-balanced curriculum in a rural setting situated beside the Murrumbidgee River just outside Leeton in the Riverina.



The school grounds span 280 hectares, including 180 hectares of intensive irrigation and dry-land agriculture, as well as 60 hectares of natural bushland bordered by the Murrumbidgee river.



The school runs both sheep and cattle studs and for those taking equine subjects, students are able to bring their horse to school.



Students are responsible for their horse's care and can use the school's indoor arena, jump paddocks and ride along the river within school grounds.



They can also participate in the equestrian team and compete at various competitions.



Apart from involvement in local team and sporting competitions, school facilities include a show stock centre, equine arena, tennis, netball and basketball courts, swimming pool, gymnasium, mountain bikes and kayaks and 10 hectares of playing fields.

Prospective Year 7 students sit the Selective High School Placement Test in Year 6.

Students entering Year 8 to 12 should apply directly to the school, applications are accepted midyear, although requests outside this time may be considered.