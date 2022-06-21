The Riverina will go on a journey through classical music history with classically trained harpist Hilary Manning set to perform at the Australian Art Deco Festival.
Having played everywhere from London to Beijing, Ms Manning will return to her native Riverina to perform her dynamic Harp Deco program for crowds at The Parlour in Leeton.
The program will journey through the classical music trends of the early twentieth century, including the beauty of impressionism and the subversive nature of thunder.
Ms Manning said the audience will also experience the classic styles of French composer Claude Debussy, German composer Paul Hindemith and later jazzy and harmonically edgy styles.
Ms Manning will also be performing on a special art deco harp which features a more angular and geometric design.
"As an audience member you'll get to hear and learn about the full soundscape of what was happening in the art deco period and what the harp is capable of," she said.
Despite her overseas experience and tutelage, Ms Manning said staying with family in Narrandera during the pandemic helped her to pursue music with more passion.
"It's ironic that I ended up being able to pursue my dreams better back in my hometown than I did travelling around the world," she said.
"The past two years has provided me with greater freedom and more opportunities to perform."
These opportunities included Ms Manning recording her own music, performing with the Riverina Conservatorium of Music in Wagga Wagga and now performing at the Australian Art Deco Festival.
After months of recital, Ms Manning is confident her upcoming program will be her best yet.
"I'm really proud of this, it's the most beautiful concert I've ever programmed," she said. "Every piece just comes together beautifully."
Hilary Manning will be performing the Harp Deco program at 7pm on Friday July 8 at The Parlour on Chelmsford Place in Leeton.
Tickets are available on the official Australian Art Deco Festival website via Humanitix.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
