The Irrigator
Harpist Hilary Manning will take crowds on a musical journey through early 20th century soundscapes at the upcoming Leeton Art Deco Festival

Vincent Dwyer
June 21 2022 - 3:00am
HARP DECO: Hilary Manning will perform her new program on a specially designed art deco harp as part of Leeton's Art Deco Festival. PHOTO: Lorenzo Guerrieri

The Riverina will go on a journey through classical music history with classically trained harpist Hilary Manning set to perform at the Australian Art Deco Festival.

