Leeton High School students bathed their teachers in seemingly endless buckets of icy water to help raise funds to fight Motor Neurone Disease (MND) on Tuesday.
The event was organised by the school's Student Representative Council (SRC) and featured seven charitable but unlucky teachers receiving an icy deluge from the student body.
Advertisement
Staff and students gathered in the school's courtyard on a sunny but cool June afternoon to watch the event, which also featured a sausage sizzle and snow cones to help raise further funds for MND.
While the icy water looked anything but comforting, the teachers were cheerful and dressed in various outfits from Superman and Vanilla Ice to Frozen's Elsa and Olaf.
SRC president Madeline Irvin said students were always happy to raise money for worthwhile causes.
"MND has affected a lot of people in our community, so raising funds to help that cause was something we thought was a good idea," Miss Irvin said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
SRC coordinator and teacher Joshua Reeves said students had been very proactive in organising the event.
"I owe a lot to the SRC," Mr Reeves said. "I haven't had to force them to do anything, they've just willingly taken it upon themselves to do it."
"I'm excited to get water poured on my head!" He added.
While the group's original fundraising target was $2000, Miss Irvin said students had already smashed that number.
"We're currently at $2200 and that's not including the cash that's just been donated in the last couple of days," she said.
She also said their special 'Fight MND' blue beanies had sold out in under ten minutes.
"I've definitely enjoyed organising these fundraisers and seeing everyone's input and support. It's been good," she added.
There's been no update on whether Mr Reeves is still excited about having ice water poured on his head.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.