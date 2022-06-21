The Irrigator

Leeton High School students happily introduced their teachers to the ice bucket challenge on Tuesday to help raise funds to fight Motor Neurone Disease

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
COOL OFF: Over 100 buckets of icy water were tipped on Leeton High School teachers on Tuesday in a fundraising effort to help fight MND. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Leeton High School students bathed their teachers in seemingly endless buckets of icy water to help raise funds to fight Motor Neurone Disease (MND) on Tuesday.

