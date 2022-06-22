A Leeton family has been accepting donations through an online bank account to help rebuild their lives after their family home of 16 years was destroyed in a fire on Friday June 17.
The Snell family's eldest daughter Lilly said she created the Westpac trust account after receiving several messages of support from community members.
"A lot of people reached out and asked how they could help or where they could send money," Miss Snell said. "We thought it would just be easier to set up an account."
She said people can donate by visiting a Westpac branch in-person, or online with the BSB 032757, account number 235 369, and account name 'Snell family'.
Miss Snell, who was living out of home at the time of the fire, said she wanted to help her parents Peter Snell and Melanie Robertson, as well as her youngest sister rebuild their lives.
She said the donations will go towards replacing household items.
"They've lost everything," Miss Snell said. "There's nothing left of the house, so they need furniture, clothes and stuff like that."
Peter Snell said he also wanted to provide his wife Melanie with some comfort when she returned from her unrelated hospital stay in Canberra in July.
"We can't get furniture rentals, so we want to set up something to help her convalesce when she gets home," Mr Snell said.
The father and daughter said the shock resulting from Friday's events still hasn't left them.
"We've just been running around trying to sort stuff out, get stuff reissued and find rentals," Mr Snell explained.
"We also have lots of pets and we've had to foster them out to make sure they stay fit and well."
"They need more attention than we can give them right now," he added.
The father and daughter said they wanted to thank the community for its support, particularly the emergency services.
"The firies were exceptional, as were the police," Mr Snell said.
"Even the paramedics were really good," Miss Snell added. "None of us were hurt but they came and checked if we were all okay.
Miss Snell said the community had also been very generous prior to the trust account being created.
"I would call people and they would say 'What do you need?' I wouldn't need to say anything. People just wanted to help," she said.
Her father was equally thankful.
"Some people say small communities are gossipy but the good nature and good will is there," Mr Snell said. "I always say be good to people and they'll be good back and it's really shown."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
