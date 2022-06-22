The Irrigator

By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:46am, first published 2:00am
REBUILDING: The Snell family has thanked the community and emergency services for their support after their house was destroyed by fire. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

A Leeton family has been accepting donations through an online bank account to help rebuild their lives after their family home of 16 years was destroyed in a fire on Friday June 17.

