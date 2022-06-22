Leeton Shire's healthcare and education systems will receive a welcome boost thanks to new funding announced by the NSW government as part of its 2022-23 state budget.
Leeton Health Services will receive a $1.2 million upgrade as well as the continued delivery of the Rural Health Infrastructure program which will go towards upgrading the hospital's facilities, including the emergency department and maternity ward.
The government also announced the Leeton Primary School Community Group project as part of its $1.6 billion plan to build and upgrade public schools.
Yanco Agricultural High School will also receive $1.2 million to help upgrade its boarding facilities.
Murray MLC Wes Fang said the budget was a big win for Leeton.
"The project will ensure the Department of Education and local primary schools work collaboratively to achieve outcomes important to the Leeton community," Mr Fang said in a statement.
"The next step will be engaging with each primary school in the Leeton area to identify specific projects to be upgraded."
He also welcomed the long awaited upgrade to Yanco Agricultural High School's female boarding facilities.
"I want our public boarding students to benefit from the best facilities possible and these upgrades will encourage more students to live and learn in regional NSW," Mr Fang said.
"Yanco Ag is one of four public specialist agricultural high schools in the state, and the only rural school to offer boarding places to female students. With this funding, the future of Yanco Ag is secure for many years to come."
The NSW Government said it planned to invest $8.6 billion in the next four years, which will go towards building and upgrading public schools.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
