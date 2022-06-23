The Irrigator

Leeton mayor Tony Reneker and Chair of the Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee Maryann Ianelli both welcomed the funding but were interested to know what it would go towards

Updated June 23 2022 - 5:44am
IMPROVEMENTS: Leeton mayor Tony Reneker welcomes the state government funding but said recruiting new doctors was more important. PHOTO: Elizabeth Gracie

Leeton mayor Tony Reneker has welcomed news the NSW government will provide Leeton Hospital with $1.2 million in funding but said he was unsure whether it was already part of preexisting hospital upgrade funding.

