The Irrigator
What's on

Performer Geoffrey Graham will return to Leeton for his portrayal of famed bush poet Henry Lawson as part of the upcoming Australian Art Deco Festival

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:39am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HE'S BACK: Performer Geoffrey Graham will resume his portrayal of Henry Lawson after previously portraying the bush poet at the 2019 Art Deco Festival. PHOTO: Contributed

Decorated bush poet Henry Lawson will return to Leeton for several interactive and informative sessions at the Henry Lawson Cottage as part of the upcoming Australian Art Deco Festival.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.