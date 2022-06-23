The Irrigator

An 11-year-old Leeton boy will be giving his dreadlocks the chop to help raise money for the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation after his own lengthy hospital stay

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 23 2022 - 7:00am
GOOD CAUSE: Blake Heath previously spent three-and-a-half-months at Sydney Children's Hospital when he was four-years-old. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

A Leeton boy will be giving his luscious dreadlocks the chop to help raise funds for the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation.

