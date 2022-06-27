The Irrigator

Community leaders have rejoiced while calling on the federal government to improve citizenship application times after nine Leeton residents finally completed the long process of becoming Australian citizens

June 27 2022
WELCOME: Leeton Multicultural Support Group president Paul Maytom with some of Australia's newest citizens. PHOTO: Contributed

Nine new Aussies originally from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Taiwan were awarded their citizenships by mayor Tony Reneker at the council chambers on Friday June 24.

