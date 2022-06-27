Nine new Aussies originally from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Taiwan were awarded their citizenships by mayor Tony Reneker at the council chambers on Friday June 24.
Leeton Multicultural Support Group president Paul Maytom was present at the event and said he was thrilled to see the nine residents finally receive citizenship status.
"It's been a long journey for the poor souls that have applied for citizenship," Mr Maytom said.
"As a community, this solidifies our position on our signage when you come into our town that we welcome refugees, migrants and new settlers.
"These people love living in our town and now this gives them more of a sense of belonging."
Despite the ceremony's positive atmosphere, My Maytom said there were still issues that needed to be fixed for those applying for citizenship.
"Some of those people have been waiting for up to seven years," Mr Maytom said.
"They have their families back in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and unless they're lucky enough to be eligible for the spouse visa they cannot get their families here until they have their citizenship."
Mr Maytom said he hoped the new Labor government and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil would be open to speeding up citizenship applications, particularly for those separated from their families.
He also said the Multicultural Support Group planned to draft a letter this week to Ms O'Neil requesting improvements in the citizenship process.
"The government needs to understand the impact this has on those that don't have their families here," Mr Maytom explained.
"There's many people that have applied for citizenship that have wives and children back home, waiting and hoping. We have to do better.
"Hopefully with a new minister and government, we'll be listened to and the process will become more user friendly so people will be processed within a reasonable timeframe."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
