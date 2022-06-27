Master puppeteer Jenny Ellis will bring shadow puppetry to Leeton with a special performance of her show The Owl's Apprentice as part of the upcoming Australian Art Deco Festival.
The show will play Sunday July 10 at 10:30am at the Leeton Museum and Gallery and will feature Ms Ellis telling the story of a young owl on its search for wisdom.
Ms Ellis, who has practiced puppetry for over 20 years and is also artistic director at her company Little Wing Puppets, said she was excited to bring the show to the Art Deco Festival.
She also said shadow puppetry played a significant role in the art deco culture of the early twentieth century.
"There's a big tradition of shadow puppetry within art deco," she said. "It was part of the 20s and 30s in the salons and cafes in Paris, and it was part of their nightlife.
"There's tradition there and it's fantastic to be bringing shadow puppetry to Leeton for the festival."
The Owl's Apprentice is the story of a young owl named Poot Poot who is learning to become wise.
Poot Poot meets various Australian critters along his journey that teach him important life lessons, including a wombat the teaches him about persistence and a kookaburra that shows him the importance of humour.
Ms Ellis said the show was about wisdom not just being one thing, but several things we learn everyday.
She also said that while the show was primarily aimed towards kids, she'd received plenty of positive feedback from adults and grandparents as well.
"It's a dynamic and fun family event," Ms Ellis said. "I'm sure anyone who comes along will have a wonderful morning.
"We're really looking forward to being at the festival and we hope to see you there!"
Tickets to The Owl's Apprentice are currently available via the official Australian Art Deco Festival website.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
