The Irrigator
What's on

Performer Jenny Ellis will bring her shadow puppetry show 'The Owl's Apprentice' to the Leeton Art Deco Festival on Sunday morning to entertain both children and their parents

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 27 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WISDOM: Jenny Ellis of the Little Wing Puppets company has been practicing puppetry for over 20 years. PHOTO: Contributed

Master puppeteer Jenny Ellis will bring shadow puppetry to Leeton with a special performance of her show The Owl's Apprentice as part of the upcoming Australian Art Deco Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.