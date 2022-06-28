THE scoreline may paint the picture of a demoralising loss, but Dianas coach Stuart Stout said there was more to the story.
The Dianas went down 63-0 to the Griffith Blacks on Saturday, but Stout said his players continued to hold their heads high and give their best efforts each week with the personnel they have on deck.
"The first 10 minutes we didn't really get into it as fast as Griffith who scored some early tries against us," Stout said.
"But after that the girls settled into a pretty good game plan, they were able to control the ball for periods of time.
"The girls are playing the best they can. They are all getting in and having a go."
While tries have been hard to come by for the Dianas this season, Stout said there was still plenty to be positive about.
"We're just missing a few key players, but our morale is still really good, the scoreline isn't always showing the full picture," he said.
"I know even in our game against the Reddies a few weeks back one of their players scored five tries. If you take her out, we were matching them.
"So sometimes the score might show we've had a pretty big loss, but there's other factors in play.
"I'm proud of the girls for showing up every week and giving it their best shot."
The Dianas return home this weekend where they will face another tough challenge against Wagga City at 2.20pm.
The Phantoms men's second grade side will be playing at No. 1 Oval as well and the club's sponsor's day will also be happening.
