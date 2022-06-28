The Irrigator

Leeton Dianas go down 63-0 to the Griffith Blacks

By Talia Pattison
June 28 2022 - 4:00am
ON FIELD: DIanas player Nakeia McVittie moves the ball for her side on the weekend against the Griffith Blacks. Photo: Liam Warren

THE scoreline may paint the picture of a demoralising loss, but Dianas coach Stuart Stout said there was more to the story.

