WORK that has been a long time coming has finally been unveiled at Leeton's Fivebough-Stony Point Rural Fire Service brigade headquarters.
On Saturday, the brigade held the official opening of its station headquarters, which includes a new training room to improve the facility and resources utilised for the brigade to conduct their training.
NSW RFS MIA district manager, Superintendent Kevin Adams joined special guests and brigade members at a ceremony to mark the occasion, where they inspected the new facility and thanked firefighters for their ongoing commitment to the area and the service.
Superintendent Adams said the extensions were something the Fivebough-Stony Point brigade had been working towards for some time.
"These new station features have been completed thanks to the generous donations from both the Rural Fire Service Association and NWS RFS Brigades donations funding, totalling $57,500," he said.
"This new facility will also be utilised by surrounding brigades and has the capacity to host district training.
"The NSW RFS, working co-operatively with the state and local governments, is committed to providing volunteer firefighters with the equipment they need to carry out the important work of protecting their local communities from fire and a diverse array of incidents."
Superintendent Adams also praised Fivebough-Stony Point brigade members for their hard work and dedication.
"These men and women remain on-hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we should be extremely proud and grateful for their contribution," he said.
"I would like to take this time to praise all our volunteers for their ongoing efforts each and every day, particularly when dealing with emergencies here in the MIA district.
"We also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of all NSW RFS volunteers. We know it takes their ongoing support and patience to assist and enable our volunteers to do what they do to save lives and property."
The Fivebough-Stony Point Brigade is part of the MIA Rural Fire District, spanning over 40,000 square kilometres across the Riverina.
