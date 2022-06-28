The Irrigator
Photos

New extensions to Fivebough-Stony Point brigade unveiled at opening

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL DONE: The opening of the new extensions was attended by RFS digantries, members and other special guests. Photo: Maryann Lattimore

WORK that has been a long time coming has finally been unveiled at Leeton's Fivebough-Stony Point Rural Fire Service brigade headquarters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.