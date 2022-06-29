LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade netball side has everything to gain should victory come their way against Griffith on Saturday.
The Crows will face the Swans in an away game and will be seeking to reverse their fortunes from their round two encounter.
Leeton-Whitton went down 51-43 in that match.
With the Crows sitting fifth and the Swans in third, coach Katie Graham was expecting it to be a close match up.
However, Leeton-Whitton will be without key defender Tess Henley who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury and Brooke Englinton is also unavailable this weekend.
The Crows come into the game following a loss at the hands of the Wagga Tigers almost a fortnight ago and the club bye last weekend.
"The Tigers game was our weakest team game for the season, but that happens," Graham said. "We've been focusing on what went wrong in that game and we've changed our defensive strategy a little bit.
"We still have a strong team and hopefully we can give Griffith a good crack.
"We know we have to give 100 per cent to win the game. It's a team effort. Our transition down the court needs to improve and I know all of the girls individually have areas in their own game they want to improve on.
"There's always rivalry between Griffith and Leeton too."
