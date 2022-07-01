For Linda Burney the journey from small town country girl to becoming the first indigenous woman to serve as Minister for Indigenous Australians has been surreal.
Although Ms Burney admits even her closest colleagues would be unaware much of her young life was spent growing up in Whitton and attending Leeton High School until year 10.
Ms Burney says she still holds many cherished memories of Whitton, including building forts on the common and learning to swim in the irrigation channel across the road from where she lived.
She also remembers her more rebellious teenage years like the times her group of friends would break into the local rice mills.
"It was very adventurous, a country kid's life," Ms Burney says.
Despite the good memories, the country's newest Minister for Indigenous Australians said she still experienced many challenges in her early life through racism and questions around her identity.
"There was prejudice that I very much felt and experienced," Ms Burney said. "And I could never get away from the fact I was born out of wedlock and that I was aboriginal. That was certainly an issue for the town."
She says early life had a formative influence on her identity and political beliefs.
"I remember being taught by a very well-meaning teacher about 'the aborigines' but feeling incredibly embarrassed by it," Ms Burney recalls.
"It was also a time in my life where I was coming to terms with who I was because my aunt and uncle who raised me were not aboriginal people. I didn't meet my dad until I was 28 and he'd grown up and raised a family in Narrandera.
"I went to primary school and high school with relatives that probably didn't know they were my relatives," she adds.
However Ms Burney still remembers the kindness and generosity of those who helped her through the hard times.
"My best friend Barb and her family that didn't have much themselves and still took me on," she says.
"I lived with them after my great aunt and uncle passed away so that I could finish year 10 at Leeton High School."
Ms Burney eventually moved to Penrith to live with her mother and to finish year 11 and 12. She says the move wasn't a particularly positive experience.
"I missed being in the country so much," she says.
"I spent a lot of time travelling back and forth on the train between Penrith and Whitton. I just wasn't used to the number of people and I wasn't used to a big high school. It took me a long time to adjust."
Despite having spent much of her life in Sydney, Ms Burney is regularly reminded of her Riverina roots.
"I spoke at the plenary of the local governments association conference last week and the people representing Leeton Shire were so proud and happy for me," she says.
"I've been a city girl for a long time now but I'll never forget my days growing up in Whitton."
Ms Burney's advice for the country girls with similarly big aspirations is simple.
"Take a chance," she says.
"The worst that can happen is that it doesn't happen, but make sure every single thing you do in your life is a learning experience."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
