The Irrigator

House of the Week: 32 Canal Street, Leeton

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
July 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: With a verandah out the back, covered over, all you'd need is an old rocking chair to be living the Australian dream. Photo: Supplied

House of the Week

BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 2

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Commercial Features Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.