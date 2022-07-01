BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
This house of the week is perfect for those looking to hit the ground running.
The fully-established home offers families looking to get settled right away the chance to move in and get living.
For investors, this property provides the perfect opportunity with an appraised $380 per week to be netted from rent.
The property is located on Canal Street in Leeton, and is just minutes away from the town centre and close to schools, shops and sporting facilities.
With a verandah out the back, covered over, all you'd need is an old rocking chair to be living the Australian dream.
Inside, the four-bedroom property has two spacious and open living areas, complete with wood fire and gas bayonets to keep its residents toasty and warm in the colder months.
Ducted evaporative cooling will take over when the weather heats up again.
A new hot water system has also been installed and provides reliability for the single bathroom.
The house sits on 835m2 block of land, and is positioned alongside a car port and a single lock-up shed.
Selling agents from QPL Real Estate said four bedroom properties were in high demand in the Leeton area right now, and this tidy home on Canal Street was no exception.
