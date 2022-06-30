The Irrigator

Leeton United's Adam Raso has been suspended for 13 games

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 30 2022 - 4:00am
NEXT: Leeton United's Luke Mandaglio in action during a recent game. The side will take on third-placed Lake Albert this weekend. Photo: Liam Warren

LEETON United have learned they will be without key playmaker Adam Raso for the rest of the season following the recent fiery clash with Hanwood.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

