LEETON United have learned they will be without key playmaker Adam Raso for the rest of the season following the recent fiery clash with Hanwood.
Raso has been suspended for 13 games, which should United happen to make this year's Pascoe Cup grand final, would include that fixture.
With more ramifications expected to arise from that game two weeks ago where a Hanwood player suffered a broken leg, the club is hoping to move on and focus on the task at hand this weekend.
This weekend Leeton United will travel to Wagga where they will face the third-placed Lake Albert side.
The game is expected to be another tough challenge for second-placed Leeton.
Last time the two teams met was at MIA Sportsground where the match ended in a 1-all draw.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said United should have won the game in that first encounter, meaning the team was hungrier than ever to reverse the result this time around.
"Their keeper pulled off some really great saves last time," he said.
"Obviously both teams will be different to when we played them last, but we just have to go in with the right mentality to get the three points.
"We've been working more on getting the ball up the field a lot quicker.
"We want to get the ball to Bailey (Carlos) and Henri (Gardner) a lot quicker than what we have been. When we do get them on the ball and in dangerous areas they are hard to stop."
The weekend's team was set to be finalised at training on Thursday night, with Jones crediting the club's depth for the season the first grade side is having so far in 2022.
Many youngsters have made their first grade debut this year, giving them a taste of football at that higher level and giving them experience should they need to be called on at other times.
"We've got a rough idea on the majority of the team that will be playing, a couple of people will be away and a couple of injuries that we need to look at, but most should be okay," Jones said.
"We're looking forward to the challenge against Lake Albert and, like I said, hopefully we can get the three points."
