IT IS that time of year once again when we at Leeton Connect Inc launch our membership drive.
We welcome all local not-for-profit organisations and charities to be part of the Leeton Connect journey for only $5 per organisation per year.
Membership benefits are many and you get all of this:
Perhaps the most exciting benefit is access to Leeton Connect's grant support co-ordinator.
Expressions of interest for grant support are open to all Leeton Connect members at https://leetonconnect.link/Grant-EOI.
If you would like to sign up your organisation go to https://leetonconnect.link/MembershipForm22 or you can sign up the old fashioned way by contacting Mary Errey at Leeton Connect.
Also contact Mary for more information at coordinator@leetonconnect.com or phone 0407 948 397.
We are open from 9am to 4pm on Monday to Wednesday at 54 Kurrajong Avenue Leeton.
Let's stay connected. Together we are one.
