LAST week's Soldiers Thursday social bowls had a good roll up of 24 enthusiastic bowlers.
The biggest win and, indeed the upset of the afternoon, belonged to the Terry Dale-led side including Rob O'Callaghan and John Leech after they recorded an 11-shot victory over Jack Collard's star-studded line up including Greg Caffrey and Dennis Dean.
Advertisement
The game was all but over at the half way mark after Dale's side allowed their opponents just three winning ends in the first 10 to run out convincing 11-shot winners winners 29-18.
Steve Pauling experienced the highs and lows of lawn bowling at his very first attempt.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Pauling led his side to a nail biting 16-15 victory over Rob Graham's team, only to then be fined for bowling the day's only wrong bias.
Other winning leads on the day were Bill Watt by seven and John Constantine by six.
The only resting toucher of the day belonged to the usual suspect, Phil Morris.
Members are reminded nominations for the club's major minor pairs are required by July 13, names should be placed on the nomination form on the notice board in the club house.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.