LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side will be searching to get their season back on track after falling to their old arch rivals last weekend.
The Crows were downed by the Griffith Swans 69-38 in what was a disappointing result for the side, which has proven they can match it with the best.
Coach Katie Graham will be pushing her troops to bring their best efforts to the court this weekend when they play Narrandera at the Leeton Showgrounds.
Following last weekend's loss, the Crows have dropped out of a top five, with a victory this weekend crucial in terms of staying reach of the finals series.
Narrandera currently sit at the bottom of the A grade table.
Saturday will be a big day for one Leeton-Whitton netballer in Kathryn Bechaz who will notch up her 450th game for the club.
Currently a B grade player, Bechaz has played at the top level over the years, as well as coaching many teams, including to premierships.
She has also been heavily involved in other aspects of the junior and football Crows clubs.
Lower grade results:
A reserve: Griffith 51 d Leeton-Whitton 34
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 38 d Griffith 31
C grade: Griffith 30 d Leeton-Whitton 27
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 46 d Griffith 34
