LEETON-WHITTON seem to be getting closer and closer to their first victory.
They have another chance this weekend when they face Narrandera, but the Eagles, despite also being near the bottom end of the first grade table, will provide plenty of fight.
Narrandera have won three matches so far this season, including over Leeton-Whitton once already in 2022.
Last weekend the Crows showed plenty of fight and grit against the Griffith Swans in what was a nail-biting loss to Leeton-Whitton.
Coach Tom Groves and his players will take some confidence in that match and their game plan as they head into this weekend's match up with Narrandera.
Leeton-Whitton's young side has been building as the season goes on, learning from the other more experienced teams and each other.
A win this weekend is certainly not out of the question, with the home ground advantage also a positive for the Crows and their supporters.
Saturday is the first of two home matches at home in a row for the Crows.
Next weekend they will face Turvey Park before they hit the road to take on MCUE the Saturday after.
