IT WAS just a few short weeks ago that Yanco-Wamoon hadn't registered a single victory for the 2022 Group 20 season.
Now, the Hawks have consecutive victories to their name after defeating the Waratah Tigers and TLU Sharks in the last fortnight.
Advertisement
Now, Yanco-Wamoon have the Hay Magpies in their sights.
The Hawks will travel to the Hay Park Sporting Complex on Sunday and hope to return home victorious once again.
Last time the two sides met was in round three at Yanco Sportsground where the Magpies scored a 30-28 win after the siren.
Coach Kane Hammond said the first grade side was keen for the next challenge.
"We had the win last weekend in what was a close game, so I think we can take plenty away from that, a lot of confidence," he said.
Brayden Ingram may be a possible out for the Hawks this weekend after he left the field in last week's match with an ankle sprain.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At this stage Ingram will be a 50-50 chance of taking to the field on Sunday.
Apart from that, the team will likely remain similar to recent weekends.
"Everyone else should be good to go," Hammond said.
The trip to Hay is one of the longest in the Group 20 competition and Hammond was aware it can be hard for players to be straight in game-day mode after a lengthy bus trip.
However, he was confident his players would be ready to go.
"It can be difficult, it's a long day when you put the bus trip into it," the coach said.
"It is definitely one of those games where once it's time to switch, everyone really needs to do that and be prepared to play well."
With the last game between the Hawks and Magpies being so close, Hammond believes this time around the match would be won in the forwards.
"Hay's strength is in the middle, they have a really good forward pack," he said.
Advertisement
"We're going to have to control the ball and control the ruck to play the game at our speed to give ourselves the best chance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.