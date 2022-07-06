The Irrigator
Subscriber

SunRice releases its 2022 financial year results

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESULT: SunRice has released its most recent financial results.

SUNRICE has recorded a large jump in group revenue of $1.3 billion for its 2022 financial year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.