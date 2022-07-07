LEETON Greens coach Hayden Philp knows the importance a victory over West Wyalong holds this weekend.
The Greens hit the road on Sunday to take on the Mallee Men, a side they easily accounted for when they met earlier in the season at No. 1 Oval.
In that match, Leeton ran away with a scorching 54-0 win.
However, this time around, the Greens will be wary of the Mallee Men, who have improved since that time.
With the Greens bouncing back last weekend following a loss the Sunday prior to the Griffith Black and Whites, points this weekend will again be crucial.
Philp has stressed how important it is for his side to string together several victories in a row, particularly with their club bye coming up next weekend.
"It's so important to get these wins in a row and being consistent about it, especially in the second half of the season when you're building towards finals," he said.
"We still have to get there first, but that's our goal at the moment."
While the Greens did record the huge win back in round three against West Wyalong, Philp said it would be a different ball game this time around.
"West Wyalong are a tough side at the best of times, last time we just had a really good game, but playing them (West Wyalong) at home is a completely different story," the first grade coach said.
"They've always got a good crowd, a good support base, so we're expecting a touch match.
"We just need to show up ready for that."
The Greens may be without a couple of their players through injury and prior commitments, but Philp said the bulk of the side was ready to go.
He was hopeful everyone would be able to get through Sunday's match unscathed before resting up over the bye weekend.
A key focus on Sunday will also be shutting down the Mallee Men before they can get too into the game.
"They are a quick side, very similar to us," Philp said.
"Good ball handling is a must and defending off our errors, playing more of an upbeat game.
"Our handling errors have been costing us, so we want to make sure we get that under control.
