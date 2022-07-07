THE Leeton Sporting Walk of Fame is gearing up to induct its second round of inductees.
In April, the new walk of fame was officially opened in Palm Avenue outside the town ovals before the inaugural inductees were officially recognised during a gala dinner late that evening.
Advertisement
The first event's lead up did encounter several hiccups, having to be postponed several times due to COVID restrictions before finally happening in April.
Now that is behind them, the committee behind the event is calling out for nominations for the next crop of inductees. Committee chairman Tony Reneker said strict criteria continued to apply.
"Nominations are open and close July 28 ... forms are available at Leeton Shire Council or on our Facebook page," he explained.
"The first event was very well received with a lot of interest. The next gala night will be April 29 next year, which gives up plenty of time to plan.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We do remind people there is strict eligibility to be included in this walk of fame.
"The person needs to have been born in Leeton and represented at the highest level such as nationally or internationally."
The first round of inductees included two Australian cricketers and Australian swimmer.
Long distance runner Krishna Stanton was also inducted and will be helping assist with the next event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.