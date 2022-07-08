IT WASN'T all that long ago that Henry Lawson's time of Leeton almost turned to dust.
However, with forward thinking from councillor George Weston and Leeton Shire Council that history was preserved in the form of the cottage Henry Lawson lived and worked in during his stay in the town.
Now, that very cottage is hosting Geoffrey Graham, a famed performer in his own right, who is stepping into the shoes of Henry Lawson as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
Several free sessions are being held at the cottage over the weekend where Mr Graham becomes Henry Lawson, regaling the audience with tales of Henry's childhood, recitals of his poems, stories and even a song or two thrown in for good measure.
The first two sessions were held on Friday inside the cottage, with delighted audience members enjoying the performances, asking questions and even enjoying the odd laugh along the way.
Mr Graham spoke to The Irrigator from the cottage and said he was pleased to again be back performing as part of the festival.
"The era (art deco) has a real vibe," he said.
"I enjoy coming here and 'being Henry'.
"For Henry as a writer it was escapism for him, just like that era of art deco.
"I love being part of all the festival events. And the Henry Lawson cottage here is very special. The last festival I actually stayed here at the cottage slept in Henry's bedroom."
Henry's tale of coming to Leeton also harks back to the prohibition era of those times.
He suffered from depression and alcoholism and was at times destitute. Henry had been subject to stays in gaols and mental institutions.
The MIA at this time was a prohibition area, being no alcohol was allowed.
A position was created in Leeton for Henry to write about the MIA to attract settlers to the area. Henry and his housekeeper Mrs Byers arrived in January 1916. After being accommodated for a short time in a house in Pine Avenue, they were moved to Farm 418 on Daalbata Road.
Over the next 20 months Henry produced around 30 poems and 10 prose sketches. Not all related directly to Leeton and some were not published, but among them some important pieces, including Leeton Town and A Letter from Leeton were produced. The latter, published as a book distributed to soldiers at the front, was credited by a government report as having attracted settlers to the MIA after World War I.
When Henry found the government was reviewing his contract in November 1916, he impetuously resigned. He was persuaded to stay on, finally leaving Leeton in 1917. However, it is said he did enjoy his time in Leeton.
Henry Lawson performances will be held at the cottage throughout the weekend at 11am and 1pm both days.
