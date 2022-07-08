The Irrigator
Subscriber

Henry Lawson performances happening in Leeton as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PERFORMANCES: Geoffrey Graham outside the Henry Lawson Cottage in Leeton on the first day of the 2022 Australian Art Deco Festival. Photo: Talia Pattison

IT WASN'T all that long ago that Henry Lawson's time of Leeton almost turned to dust.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.