It has been a busy time at Leeton Squash courts in the last week. On Sunday the 3rd of July Leeton took on Griffith in the Geoff Hunt Shield Inter-town competition.
The Leeton side consisted of Cooper Boardman, Trev Whitby, Brian O'Leary, Jackson Goman, Will Rawle, Nicholas Croucamp, Dawid Croucamp, and Alayna Croucamp.
Leeton played well against a strong Griffith line up, Leeton winning 12 matches to 8.
Monday night saw the Saints claim a clean sweep against the Power, Bryan Shepley and Will Knight had comfortable wins while Will Nardi and Justin Mortlock had to battle hard to secure their matches.
The Suns defeated the Bulldogs with Andre Holtzhausen, Will Gray-Mills and Jack Miller securing wins. Bombers defeated the Cats, Brodie Lashbrook, Miranda Tait and Kian Henman helped their side to victory.
Tuesday night saw the Warriors defeat the Rabbits with Charmaine Lee and Alec Tait winning their matches.
The Knights were too strong for the Raiders, Jacob Harrison, Hayden Farrugia and Trinity Patten-Taylor winning their matches.
RELATED
The Dragons had to work hard to defeat the Cowboys. Brad Woolner and Jack Miller played well to win their games.
Isabel Thompson and Alec Tait had a long match, Isa prevailing by winning 13-15,11-8,8-11,11-8,11-9.
Wednesday night saw another clean sweep, this time the Swifts defeated the Giants 4-0.
Wins going to Sean Ryan, Alayna Croucamp, John Saddler and Finley Sales.
The Magpies proved too strong for the Vixens, Garry Walker, Dakota Boardman and Domenic Fiumara winning for the Pies.
The Fevers defeated the Firebirds in a close affair. Adrian Sheldrick and Brianna Gray-Mills won for the Fevers.
James Kelly had a good win and in the Match of the Week, David Cross defeated Callum Ryan 11-7,11-9,11-13,8-11,11-9.
