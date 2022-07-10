Leeton-Whitton knocked on the door of their first victory of the year but came up just short once more when they made the trip to Narrandera.
It was a back and forth game with the lead changing on a number of occasion before the Eagles held on to take 12.7 (79) to 10.13 (73) victory.
The Crows held two-goal advantage at the main break and had more of the scoring chances, but it was their accuracy in front of goal which ultimately cost them.
In this 150th first grade game, captain Tom Meline had a strong game in the forward line kicking four goals, while Ryan Dunn and Nathan Ryan finished with two each.
Jack Coelli and Matthew Rainbird rounded out the goal scorers for the Crows.
In the lower grades, reserve was able to pick up their first win of the season with an 88-point win, while the under 17.5s kept their finals hopes alive with a 93-point victory.
Taj Lepper finished with four goals to help the 17s take their fourth win.
