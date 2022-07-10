The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton fall one goal short in their clash with Narrandera in the RFL

By Liam Warren
Updated July 11 2022 - 12:48am, first published July 10 2022 - 11:44pm
Leeton-Whitton knocked on the door of their first victory of the year but came up just short once more when they made the trip to Narrandera.

