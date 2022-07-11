Yanco-Wamoon has come up just short of their third win on the trot following a 22-12 defeat in Hay on Sunday.
The Magpies made a strong start, with Tim Lomai getting over for the first points before Petero Taitusi, and Sairusi Vakalalabanua gave Yanco the ascendancy.
While the Sailasa Madrai got over for Hay but the Hawks went into the break with a two-point advantage thanks to two successful conversions to Elwyn Ravu.
The home side was able to get across twice in the second half, and that was enough to see the Magpies come away with a 10-point victory.
Yanco-Wamoon coach Kane Hammond felt it was a case of the Hawks doing so much defending that hurt them in the long run.
"Hay scored a late try, and we just missed a couple of vital chances in that last 10-15 minutes and in the end, that cost us the two points," he said.
"We defended pretty much the whole second half, and in the end, that just took a toll in the last 10 minutes.
"It was a lack of energy because we had done so much defending, and then when we had the ball we just couldn't hold it."
Hammond was full of praise for his fullback and hooker.
"Junior Faoa, our fullback had one of his best games," he said.
"He had a lot of strong carries when we did get the ball, and he helped out the forwards. Will Kelly at hooker got through a mountain of work and held us out a ton defensively."
The Hawks will look to bounce back when they return home and take on the Black and Whites.
