The Irrigator

Twenty-eight bowlers front up for winter social bowls at Leeton Soldiers Club

By Wrong Bias
Updated July 12 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:00am
FOCUS: Glen Neyland concentrates on his delivery. Photo: Supplied

TWENTY-EIGHT bowlers braved last week's freezing wintertime temperatures to participate in the Soldiers Club's men's Thursday social bowls.

