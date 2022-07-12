TWENTY-EIGHT bowlers braved last week's freezing wintertime temperatures to participate in the Soldiers Club's men's Thursday social bowls.
Rink three had the closest game of the day with John Leech, Bert Dale and Mark Morgan recording a two-shot, 18-16 victory.
Advertisement
They defeated Larry Harrison, Alan Breed and John Constantine.
Down three shots with three ends to play, Leech's team secured five shots on the final three ends to secure victory.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Other winners on the day were Mick McAliece by five shots over Bill Mitchell, Phil Morris by eight over Bob Day, Ken O'Connell by 10 over Greg Caffrey and Leo Plant with a runaway 24-shot win over Len Clare.
Two wrong biases were recorded with the culprits being John Constantine and Geoff Dartnell, while Len Clare recorded the day's only resting toucher.
Anyone wishing to give the game of bowls a try is most welcome, with no experience necessary and bowls supplied.
Social bowls are played every Thursday and Saturday starting at 1pm at the club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.