The Leeton Greens remain locked in a tight battle for top spot in the Group 20 League Tag competition.
The Greens and Black and Whites are shaping as the favourites to meet in the grand final come September, and there is nothing to separate the sides on the ladder after 12 rounds.
Leeton made the trip to West Wyalong looking to maintain their strong season, which has only seen them suffer one defeat so far this year.
It was a commanding performance from the Greens at Ron Crowe Oval, with tries to Sophie McGregor and Jamie Taylor helping the Leeton side come away with a 28-0 victory over the Mallee Chicks.
Unfortunately for the Greens, the win wasn't enough for them to be able to close the gap on the Black and Whites.
The Panthers were able to pick up a shutout 32-0 victory over the DPC Roosters.
Lily-Belle Misiloi continued her strong season, crossing for her 23rd try, which sees her remain 10 tries ahead of second-best Luci Lugsdin from Hay.
The win for the Panthers means they have extended their points differential lead of the Greens to 100 points meaning they will be hard to catch for the minor premiership if they don't drop any more points before finals.
Meanwhile, a double to Lugsdin helped Hay stay within touching distance of the top three with a 24-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
With the Magpies win, it closes them to within two points of West Wyalong with six rounds remaining before finals get underway.
In the final game of the round, Yenda was able to jump into the top five with a 28-6 win over Waratahs.
Tangi Matenga, Sialalua Asomua and Bethany Piva were among the try scorers for the Blueheelers, while Falesiu Moli scored the points for the Waratahs.
Leeton will have the week off this weekend before returning home for a clash with the Waratahs, hoping they will be able to close the points differential gap to the Panthers.
They will also be hoping their cross-town rivals Yanco-Wamoon do them a favour this weekend when they play host to the Black and Whites.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
