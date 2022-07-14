WHILE the first year of business may be full of the excitement of setting the foundations and getting off the mark, it's the second year when you need to see traction and growth.
It's this period that exposes businesses that are not working, and although My Plan Connect have experienced ups and downs just like any business, we have hit the two-year mark.
Last week we celebrated in style with our participants and their families.
Our little side hustle in Leeton, that we commenced in the middle of a pandemic, with one participant, one employee, a ton of passion and two big hearts, has become a medium-size business with a large team (family) now stretched across Griffith, Wagga and Narrandera.
One thing that will never change, we will always have a person-centred focus with a small business attitude.
We will continue to take a holistic approach, where we assist not only the person living with a disability, but the whole family and community too.
We will continue to educate and assist the communities in the Riverina with all things NDIS, including our free consulting sessions.
My Plan Connect will continue to work with all stakeholders and always have a collaborative approach with other providers as we are strong believers that collaboration over competition, will always gain a better outcome for a person living with a disability.
Special mention must go to our amazing and committed team members that allow all of this to happen.
Their dedication and compassion are second to none.
Shout out to our guests and family members that joined us for our party and special mention to the support workers unable to attend the festivities as they support our more vulnerable participants in their homes or facilities.
As MPC head into our third year of business, we look forward to new adventures and we can't wait to share our exciting plans with you all.
