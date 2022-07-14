The Irrigator

Local leader column with Jodie Ryan from My Plan Connect | July 2022

By Jodie Ryan
July 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY: Bobbi and Nic help celebrate My Plan Connect's second anniversary. Photos: Supplied

WHILE the first year of business may be full of the excitement of setting the foundations and getting off the mark, it's the second year when you need to see traction and growth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.