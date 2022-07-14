Ample land and plenty of options | House of the Week

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
This home has it all, whether you're upsizing or a retiree looking to downsize from the farm.
The open plan kitchen and dining space views of the outdoor entertaining space, while the adjoining dining room has access to an undercover entertaining area.
The kitchen homes another fireplace and a convenient split system air conditioner. The large family living room is ideal for entertaining and the integrated fireplace will keep you warm.
The main bedroom has an ensuite, walk-through robe and nursery or office, while the other bedrooms have built-in robes.
Outside are three lockup garages with roller door access. The home is nestled at one end of the property, sitting on three titles and zoned under RU5, so suitable for subdividing or future developments.
